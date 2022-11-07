SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: House fire in Rochester Saturday displaces family, claims dog's life

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 07, 2022 07:28 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 7:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Chester Woods
Local
Chester Woods Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt set to start
Annual hunt harvests a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.
November 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 30-November 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 07, 2022 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
5CF3E1C8-E74A-41A6-AB2A-A5F63D357811.PNG
Business
Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving? Rochester restaurants provide options
Forager Brewery and Cafe is among several Rochester eateries offering up orders for catered Thanksgiving Day meals. Here's a look at the turkey and trimmings you can order — in advance — for the holiday.
November 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Mums.jpg
Local
Answer Man: City not mum on flower care
Fourth Street bridge mums receive daily attention, but part of their survival could be connected to location.
November 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man