Today's Headlines: House fire in Rochester Saturday displaces family, claims dog's life
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1 972: Slight wait time for voters in the Presidential election
- House fire in Rochester Saturday displaces family, claims dog's life
- Red Wing Grain deals with low water levels and record barging rates
- DMC Corp. board set for final meeting of the year
- Mayo blitzes Owatonna, earns section championship and rematch with top-ranked West
