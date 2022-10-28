Today's Headlines: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Oct. 28:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Marijuana may help those with chronic pain
- How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
- Rochester golf proposal will maintain four courses with increased fees and tax revenue
- Mayo's food staff could receive 7.5% raises
- Lack of vision in one eye hasn't slowed Spring Grove running back
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Rumors about converting downtown green space to a housing project or commercial development appear to be speculation that has gone off course amid municipal golf discussions.
The equity battle: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
The disagreement about equity could arrive at a crossroads soon with the election in November.
Rochester Park Board is slated to review staff proposal Tuesday, along with survey results related to options for municipal golf.
ROCHESTER — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.