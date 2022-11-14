SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: It was the year of the incumbent at Rochester's local level, but why?

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 14, 2022 07:01 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 14:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
