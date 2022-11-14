Today's Headlines: It was the year of the incumbent at Rochester's local level, but why?
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 14:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: First Minnesota Motel 6 to be built in Rochester
- It was the year of the incumbent at Rochester's local level, but why?
- Smaller turkeys, increased prices expected for Thanksgiving
- Girls on the Run teaches young girls confidence, strength
- Cannon Falls wins state volleyball championship — in a sweep
“It makes me feel so good. I just get out there and I feel a whole lot younger," said Phyllis Lokker, a resident at The Waters on Mayowood, about her bubble blowing tradition.
There were strong voices of discontent leading up to the midterms, but Rochester-area voters stayed with the status quo and the incumbent.
Longfellow Elementary third-grader Lola Calvert learned “to be a more strong girl, confident young lady,” this fall, she said.
Creation of sidewalk improvement districts is seen as option to spread costs among property owners and avoid unpredictable expenses for individuals.