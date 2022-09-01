Today's Headlines: Jared Kushner has surgery for cancer after Mayo Clinic visit
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: War hero Eisenhower arrives at Minnesota State Fair
- Jared Kushner has surgery for cancer after Mayo Clinic visit
- Food shelves, banks say Farm Bill is key to decreasing growing food insecurity
- Penz Automotive’s Spring Valley location to move onto former Peterson Motors site
- Kingsland's Fly Guy: Kolling hopes to take Knights to new heights on football field
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Channel One has seen 45% increase in shoppers, even as deliveries of government commodities have declined
After 15 years, the former Peterson Motors site will be home to a car dealership once more as Penz Auto's begins its move into Spring Valley.
Kushner reportedly had a checkup concerning his thyroid cancer Aug. 8 at Mayo Clinic, leading to the reported second surgery.