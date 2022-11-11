Today's Headlines: John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
- Day in History: 1947: President Truman lays a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier
- John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
- Rochester golf plan spreads added cost among golfers and property owners
- Former candidates not ready to stop serving Rochester area
- Chatfield clicking on all cylinders, fires past Blue Earth Area and into state semifinals
Majority of Rochester and Olmsted County candidates who didn't find success on the ballot Tuesday said they will continue to look for ways to participate in local government.
Proposal headed to Rochester City Council calls for dedicating $500,000 a year for golf operations and improvements through increased user fees and dedicated tax revenue.
The afternoon offers resources to connect people in need with organizations, agencies and friends who can help.
Polling places closed at 8 p.m., which started a time-consuming process.