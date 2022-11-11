SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 11, 2022 07:59 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Nov. 11:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
080321-RPS-SCHOOL-BOARD-5967.jpg
Local
Former candidates not ready to stop seeking ways to serve Rochester area
Majority of Rochester and Olmsted County candidates who didn't find success on the ballot Tuesday said they will continue to look for ways to participate in local government.
November 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mortenson 1.jpg
Local
Rochester golf plan spreads added cost among golfers and property owners
Proposal headed to Rochester City Council calls for dedicating $500,000 a year for golf operations and improvements through increased user fees and dedicated tax revenue.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Local Event
Local
Faith Community Expo hosted in Rochester on Nov. 17
The afternoon offers resources to connect people in need with organizations, agencies and friends who can help.
November 10, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Midterm Election
Local
Answer Man: Election results take time
Polling places closed at 8 p.m., which started a time-consuming process.
November 10, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man