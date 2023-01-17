STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Today's Headlines: John Marshall grad Oleh Ladan on war in native Ukraine: 'I get angry and want to do more'

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 17, 2023 07:49 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 17:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key
A burglar got away with around $1,000. Police say the suspect used a key to get in and knew the combination to the safe.
January 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested after paramedics alert police to a man with a rifle looking at vehicles
The man told police that he was doing a bomb drill.
January 17, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Pappy's Place
Business
Pappy’s to celebrate 10 years of business as Restaurant Week begins in Rochester
“When I stepped out on my own it was a big jump,” said owner Chris Pappas. “My wife and I definitely tried to bring everything that we learned from my family with both of their restaurants."
January 17, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Jake McVey.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Musicians barnstorming for Rochester western wear store opening
The Boot Barn hosts a pair of country musicians for its grand opening Jan. 22.
January 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed