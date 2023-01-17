Today's Headlines: John Marshall grad Oleh Ladan on war in native Ukraine: 'I get angry and want to do more'
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 17:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Mayo Clinic to operate on the World Wide Web
- John Marshall graduate Oleh Ladan on war in native Ukraine: 'I get angry and want to do more'
- Robot-assisted surgery arrives in Winona
- Rochester funeral home ready to open new reception hall
- Dale Massey recalls friend and rival coach Lou Branca: 'One of the finest people I’ve ever been around'
