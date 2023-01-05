The district year-to-date has only spent about 99% of its budgeted resources.

Friends and family are scrambling to document artwork by Luke Austin, who died in November last year.

The start up of Comb Over came to Erin Mikkalson after connecting with a woman from Redwood Falls, Minnesota, who had started her own mobile salon a few years ago.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Today's Headlines: Kasson native is 'combing over' the Rochester area with her mobile hair salon

