Today's Headlines: Kasson native is ‘combing over’ the Rochester area with her mobile hair salon
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Fried rabbit tastes like chicken
- Kasson native is ‘combing over’ the Rochester area with her mobile hair salon
- Capturing art by Luke Austin that 'walked away'
- Rochester Public Schools considers adding sixth resource officer
- Tough break brings Nate Heise's basketball season to a quick end
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The start up of Comb Over came to Erin Mikkalson after connecting with a woman from Redwood Falls, Minnesota, who had started her own mobile salon a few years ago.
Friends and family are scrambling to document artwork by Luke Austin, who died in November last year.
The district year-to-date has only spent about 99% of its budgeted resources.