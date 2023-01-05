99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Today's Headlines: Kasson native is ‘combing over’ the Rochester area with her mobile hair salon

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 05, 2023 07:16 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
