Today's Headlines: Legislators hope to make hospital financial assistance more accessible in 2023
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 14:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Cal Stoll to speak at Quarterback’s Club football banquet
- Legislators hope to make hospital financial assistance more accessible in 2023
- Consistency helps The Bears Den become the sports hub for Byron
- Rochester School Board approves taxes payable in 2023
- JM grad Katilyn Steffes climbs to junior college Player of the Year
“We support all youth sports in Byron,” said Issac Raaen of The Bears Den. "It's something that's very important to us, it's definitely become part of our brand.”
With the 2023 Legislative session approaching Jan. 3, Minnesota Legislators, like Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, say unaffordable medical bills are top of mind.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
The total levy for the school district will be $73,489,982, an increase of $3.3 million over 2022.