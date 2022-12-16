Today's Headlines: Lipstick & Lead shares gun safety in women's social organization in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Japan and Germany will not participate in the 1948 Winter Olympics
- Lipstick & Lead shares gun safety in women's social organization in Rochester
- Proposed sixplex has southeast Rochester neighbors worried about water, safety
- Spyhouse becomes newest Twin Cities business to expand into Rochester
- Record-breaking Backer is 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Player of the Year
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Get to Know… Alysha Carlisle
The Coyote Creek group meets several times each month with beginner and intermediate classes that started about four years ago.
Get to Know … Mackenzie Rutherford
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.