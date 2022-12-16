SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Lipstick & Lead shares gun safety in women's social organization in Rochester

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 16, 2022 08:19 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 16:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
