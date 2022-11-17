Today's Headlines: Local investor gets into movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 17:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Mattel to produce Barbie dolls with 'more realistic' bodies
- Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
- Mayo Clinic expert highlights it's never 'too late' to quit smoking
- Time magazine gives nod to education program co-created by Rochester Public Schools' Pekel
- Spring Grove set for strong start at U.S. Bank Stadium
“I’m trying to work myself out of a job,” Hays said in a Wednesday briefing the day before the annual American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.
The creation of the program received some high-level funding from the The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.