SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Local investor gets into movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 17, 2022 08:06 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 17:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
young man smoking
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic expert highlights it's never 'too late' to quit smoking
“I’m trying to work myself out of a job,” Hays said in a Wednesday briefing the day before the annual American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
November 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20221116_152427.jpg
Business
Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
NAACP logo
Local
Rochester NAACP hosts banquet celebrating Black businesses Nov. 19
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.
November 16, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
International Walk to School Day
Local
Time magazine gives nod to education program co-created by Rochester Public Schools' Pekel
The creation of the program received some high-level funding from the The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
November 16, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer