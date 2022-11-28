Today's Headlines: Luke Austin, 36, left lasting marks in the Rochester arts community
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 28:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Gopher football team dumps Wisconsin in Madison
- Luke Austin, 36, left lasting marks in the Rochester arts community
- Gary Vogt makes farming a good life in Spring Valley
- Jack’s Bottle Shop announces plans to expand its Rochester location
- Mayo Clinic nurse double-dipping as pro hockey player, battling with Rochester Grizzlies
“He’s obviously been very successful as a farmer and he has a work ethic like no other,” said Justin Osborne, Gary Vogt's son-in-law and Four Daughters Winery's director of winery operations. “I’ve described many times Gary’s work ethic to other people saying he would shovel rocks all night long.”
Austin, a visual, tattoo and performing artist who died Nov. 17, is remembered for his "hugely inspiring" enthusiasm and vitality.
The expansion, to be completed by March, will go into one of the garage spaces currently used for storage.
Every year, Santa Claus gets stuck on the roof of Old City Hall and must be rescued by the Rochester Fire Department. But why does Santa get stuck in this predicament every year? The Post Bulletin asked his wife, Mrs. Claus.