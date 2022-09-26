Today's Headlines: Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop acts as fundraiser for Dover-Eyota students
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Sept. 26:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: New lighted football field at Lake City dedicated
- Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop acts as fundraiser for Dover-Eyota students
- Almost six months after Taopi tornado, recovery has progressed 'so quickly and so well'
- 83-year-old building on Rochester's Second Street sold for $900,000
- Mayo smashes past JM to keep Addington Jug, set up battle of unbeatens
While some residents are still displaced from their homes due to severe storm damage, Mayor Mary Huntley said Taopi is on its way to looking like "a brand new city."
Michael Steven Drury, 53, of Pine Island, was accused of kidnapping a woman last year and setting a house on fire. He was sentenced to 48 months in Olmsted County District Court on Friday.
TD Bulldog Investments LLC, based in Rochester, purchased the 7,100-square-foot building tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN hotel. The Rochester property also stands across the street from St. Marys Hospital.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates