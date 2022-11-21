Today's Headlines: Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: New Minnesota hockey franchise names to be considered
- Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
- A new chapter to start for a Med City comics shop as a nephew continues his late uncle's legacy
- Austin-based publishing company strictly sells titles in other small businesses
- All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: Z-M's Nelson rode diversity to an unmatched season
The Book Review closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Jack Moore, Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is relaunching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in Ostrander on Sunday morning.
A water main break caused damage at the Stewartville High School and Middle School building, according to Superintendent Belinda Selfors.