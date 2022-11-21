SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 21, 2022 07:59 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Nov. 21:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 21, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4a22a502db6ae76e0e03caaab3e8b12f.jpg
Business
A new chapter to start for a Med City comics shop as a nephew continues his late uncle's legacy
The Book Review closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Jack Moore, Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is relaunching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.
November 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
f031570c91fd070287213077857fa19e.jpg
Local
Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in Ostrander on Sunday morning.
November 20, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Stewartville Public Schools
Local
Stewartville Middle School High School closed Monday due to water main break
A water main break caused damage at the Stewartville High School and Middle School building, according to Superintendent Belinda Selfors.
November 20, 2022 02:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed