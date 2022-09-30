Today's Headlines: Medical bills can be crippling. Mayo Clinic's charity care? Arguably lacking
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 30:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Riot after a high school football game in La Crosse
- Medical bills can be crippling. Mayo Clinic's charity care? Arguably lacking
- After years of making, Lydia Hansen finally calls herself an artist
- Charity care? They found it on ... TikTok
- 'She has the perfect demeanor': Lake City's Berge commits to MSU, Mankato
