Today's Headlines: Minnesotans can now access free COVID-19 care and therapeutics
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Some physicians not issuing whiskey prescriptions
- Minnesotans can now access free COVID-19 care and therapeutics
- Bringing home a pet for Christmas? Shelters, rescues take precautions to ensure families are ready
- Storage firm ramps up Rochester presence with $5.7 million facility buy
- Through wrestling and jiu jitsu, JM's Evangelene Chittanavong finds competitive edge, family pride
