SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Minnesotans can now access free COVID-19 care and therapeutics

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 22, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 22:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 22, 2022 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 22, 2022 07:53 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
rochester city logo
Local
City of Rochester shifts operations in response to winter storm
Many offices and city buildings will be closed, with services provided online and by phone when possible.
December 21, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Winter Weather Updates graphic logo
Weather
Weather Updates: Blizzard Warning for Southeast Minnesota from Thursday evening to Saturday morning
Have photos or video of storm? Send them to alink@postbulletin.com.
December 21, 2022 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link