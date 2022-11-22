SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: More clarity sought in sales tax pitch for recreational complex

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 22, 2022 07:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Police investigating late-night shooting at Rochester apartment complex
The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday at a complex in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.
November 22, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 22, 2022 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pierson Family
NewsMD
They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them
In exchange for their tax exempt status, Mayo and other nonprofit hospitals must offer free or discounted care to eligible patients. But a Post Bulletin investigation discovered that some eligible patients sued by Mayo Clinic for unpaid medical bills didn't know this option existed.
November 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
IMG_4123 (2).JPG
Local
With her debut novel, a Pine Island teacher hopes she has practiced what she teaches
"In the Shade of Olive Trees" is available for preorder through Olive Street Publishing, Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and will be on sale at Garden Party Books in Rochester after its release on Nov. 29.
November 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden