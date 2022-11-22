Today's Headlines: More clarity sought in sales tax pitch for recreational complex
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Nov. 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Boys receive lectures from the police chief and parents
- More clarity sought in sales tax pitch for recreational complex
- They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them
- With her debut novel, a Pine Island teacher hopes she has practiced what she teaches
- Wagenson makes history by officiating in football state semifinal game
The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday at a complex in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
In exchange for their tax exempt status, Mayo and other nonprofit hospitals must offer free or discounted care to eligible patients. But a Post Bulletin investigation discovered that some eligible patients sued by Mayo Clinic for unpaid medical bills didn't know this option existed.
"In the Shade of Olive Trees" is available for preorder through Olive Street Publishing, Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and will be on sale at Garden Party Books in Rochester after its release on Nov. 29.