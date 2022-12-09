SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Today's Headlines: More coffee soon to pour on Rochester's Second Street

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 09, 2022 08:19 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 9:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
unnamed.jpg
Rochester in Color
Join January's Black Business Spotlight
Meet local businesspeople and network.
December 09, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20221207-125631.jpg
Rochester in Color
'No matter what your circumstances are, you can always turn your life around'
Building a Legacy: De'vonta' Roberts, Student-Athlete at RCTC and Legacy Scholar
December 09, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alysha Carlisle and Mackenzie Rutherford
Santa at ABC and Toy Zone
Business
New shopping paradigm changes holiday hiring habits for Rochester retailers
The seasonal workforce changes as holiday shopping habits move away from in-person shopping to "experiences" for Christmas and the ease of buying gifts with the click of a button.
December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
barb-grant-retirement-02.jpg
NewsMD
Barb Grant had a patient-side view of nearly 50 years of changes in medicine at Mayo Clinic
In 49 years in medicine, Barb Grant saw the end of the "worst thing" she would have to do for her youngest patients.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed