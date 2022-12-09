Today's Headlines: More coffee soon to pour on Rochester's Second Street
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 9:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Life Magazine will cease publication
- More coffee soon to pour on Rochester's Second Street
- Barb Grant had a patient-side view of nearly 50 years of changes in medicine at Mayo Clinic
- New shopping paradigm changes holiday hiring habits for Rochester retailers
- Mayo standout Lozoya finally gets his chance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium
The seasonal workforce changes as holiday shopping habits move away from in-person shopping to "experiences" for Christmas and the ease of buying gifts with the click of a button.
In 49 years in medicine, Barb Grant saw the end of the "worst thing" she would have to do for her youngest patients.