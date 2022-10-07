Today's Headlines: MSC-SE launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Oct. 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Moonshine and jazz dancing contributing to youth downfall
- Minnesota State College Southeast launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates
- Olmsted County's Mayowood Road senior housing project won't see state funding this year
- Triplets rule the day at Rochester's Mayo High School homecoming
- Mayo surgeon carves out time for his soccer dream in Argentina
In addition to all three siblings being chosen for the royal court, two of them were named homecoming king and queen.
Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted 22-5 to remain unionized defeating an attempt to decertify the Minnesota Nurses Association.
Thousands turned out for a Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration event Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
