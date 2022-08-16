SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Multiple agencies come together to fight child sexual abuse material

By Andrew Link
August 16, 2022 07:11 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 16:

Stories in this episode:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department Squad
Local
Multiple agencies come together to fight child sexual abuse material
Last week, the Post Bulletin outlined issues surrounding child sex abuse material – commonly called child pornography – cases handled by multiple agencies, both governmental and private. This week, we give a peek inside how a typical CSAM case is handled by local agencies.
August 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Tour 1.jpg
Local
7 updates provided during Rochester City Council's first-ever bus tour
Council members received information on a variety of current and potential project during tour of city.
August 16, 2022 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_85461.jpg
Local
Harmony Telephone Company bringing fiber internet to Harmony amid federal, state push for broadband expansion
Construction for the $2.5 million project is slated to start next week, and some Harmony residents could have access to high-speed internet by the end of the year.
August 15, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Local
Eight organizations in Rochester, Red Wing, Austin and Winona awarded over $400k in grants
The Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul awarded organizations in Red Wing, Austin, Winona and Rochester over $400,000 to support charitable work.
August 15, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports