Today's Headlines: Multiple agencies come together to fight child sexual abuse material
Last week, the Post Bulletin outlined issues surrounding child sex abuse material – commonly called child pornography – cases handled by multiple agencies, both governmental and private. This week, we give a peek inside how a typical CSAM case is handled by local agencies.
Council members received information on a variety of current and potential project during tour of city.
Harmony Telephone Company bringing fiber internet to Harmony amid federal, state push for broadband expansion
Construction for the $2.5 million project is slated to start next week, and some Harmony residents could have access to high-speed internet by the end of the year.
The Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul awarded organizations in Red Wing, Austin, Winona and Rochester over $400,000 to support charitable work.