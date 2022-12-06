Today's Headlines: New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 6:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: No additional federal income taxes are needed
- New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
- Mohamed Sheik Nur shares language skills with Rochester community
- Rochester council reviews proposal for added massage therapy oversight
- Rochester attorney has whopper of a fish tale to tell
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
IMAA interpreter saw need and professional opportunity when he arrived in the United States and continues to help people communicate in Rochester.
Council votes 5-1 to approve property tax levy and 2023 spending plan.
Request to authorize local vote on renewal of city's half-cent sales tax is expected to be sent to Minnesota Legislature next month.