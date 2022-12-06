SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 06, 2022 08:01 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 6:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 06, 2022 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mohamed Sheik Nur
Local
Mohamed Sheik Nur shares language skills with Rochester community
IMAA interpreter saw need and professional opportunity when he arrived in the United States and continues to help people communicate in Rochester.
December 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Downtown Rochester Minnesota
Local
Business owners raise concerns as new Rochester city budget passes
Council votes 5-1 to approve property tax levy and 2023 spending plan.
December 06, 2022 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Downtown Rochester
Local
Rochester council readies new sales tax request
Request to authorize local vote on renewal of city's half-cent sales tax is expected to be sent to Minnesota Legislature next month.
December 06, 2022 01:03 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen