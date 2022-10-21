SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block

By Abby Sharpe
October 21, 2022 08:02 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Oct. 21:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
