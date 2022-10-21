Today's Headlines: North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Oct. 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Rochester football fans will be served free hot chocolate
- North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
- Olmsted County group questions thousands listed in local voter rolls
- Downtown Rochester pop-up welcomes patrons like family
- High School Football Focus: Unbeaten, 'gritty' Chatfield staying in the moment
An online survey seeking Rochester residents' opinions related to municipal golf is nearing its end as city candidates voice various views on how to move forward.
For three years, Scrub Your Butt Soap, and Tulips & Truffles Florist have been sharing their business under one roof at 117 North Broadway, now the business will merge into one as one owner retires and the other looks to expand their already existing business.
Most student clubs and organizations have seen a steep decline in student members.
As the Nov. 8 election nears, a conservative group calls for names to be reviewed after reportedly finding inconsistencies in comparing local lists with a national address database.