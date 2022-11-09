Today's Headlines: Norton wins re-election as Rochester mayor
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 9:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Rochester High School band to be formed
- Norton wins re-election as Rochester mayor
- Incumbents maintain control in Rochester School Board election
- Finstad defeats Ettinger in 1st District contest
Excitement, joy unmistakable with Mabel-Canton having reached state volleyball tournament
Public hearing for citywide transit plan is set for Dec. 5.
A collection of key election results for the Rochester area.
Richfield, Minnesota, real estate investors recently purchased three northwest Rochester properties that include the 21-year-old buildings near the Target North store that house PetSmart and Clothes Mentor as well as an adjacent retention pond.
The closest of the school board races was decided by a margin of just under 15 percentage points.