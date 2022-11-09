SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Norton wins re-election as Rochester mayor

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 09, 2022 08:36 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
