SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 15, 2022 08:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 15:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police car
Local
Rochester woman reported slashed tire, suspicious man Tuesday night
The woman was leaving her retail job after 10 p.m. Tuesday when she became uncomfortable with a man looking into her car.
December 15, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RCG.png
Health
Hormel Institute research could lead to treatment of rare, chronic autoimmune conditions
The newly published research on how scleroderma develops might lead to new treatment options.
December 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Health
AG Keith Ellison’s office says Mayo Clinic’s apparent bill-collection conduct is 'aggressive'
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is looking into Mayo Clinic following a Post Bulletin investigation about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills.
December 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 15, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link