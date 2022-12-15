Today's Headlines: Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 15:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Christmas party held for telephone company workers
- Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
- AG Keith Ellison’s office says Mayo Clinic’s apparent bill-collection conduct is 'aggressive'
- Hormel Institute research could lead to treatment of rare, chronic autoimmune conditions
- 5 things to watch for at this year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The woman was leaving her retail job after 10 p.m. Tuesday when she became uncomfortable with a man looking into her car.
The newly published research on how scleroderma develops might lead to new treatment options.
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is looking into Mayo Clinic following a Post Bulletin investigation about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.