Today's Headlines: Olmsted County election skeptics call for closer look at 2020 results
- Day in History: 1922: Enrollment growth in Rochester schools phenomenal
- Olmsted County election skeptics call for closer look at 2020 results
- How cousins Nadia and Jordan Victoria looked to the past for the future of Sorellina's
- Rochester School Board discusses goal of communicating more with the public
"This is our chance for our family to kind of grow with Victoria's restaurant—expand our footprint a little bit," said Natalie Victoria.
Three of the four goals the School Board discussed have to do with its relationship with the larger Rochester community.
Election integrity group raises questions about 2020 election with county commissioner and requests to examine voter registration postcards tied to 2022 primary.
At least on other groups hopes room remains for their proposed use of a portion of the county property.