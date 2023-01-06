Today's Headlines: Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 6:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Mayo hopes to attract more women and minorities as physicians
- Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended
- Social Security office to move to downtown Rochester later this year
- Stewartville shifting to virtual community coffee breaks in 2023
- CJ Adamson has been a quick study for Augustana women's basketball team
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Olmsted County eviction cases filed in 2022 top pre-pandemic numbers.
Performing in Rochester on Jan. 14 as part of the Caravan du Nord, the Minnesota rapper brings his message of sustainability.
Rochester's Social Security office, which is based at 2443 Clare Lane NE, is preparing to move to a new home in the Associated Bank building at 206 South Broadway in 2023.