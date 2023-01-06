99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended

By Andrew Link
January 06, 2023 07:04 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 6:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
