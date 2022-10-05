Today's Headlines: Olmsted County set to tackle race and racism as a public health issue
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 5:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Girls playing football at Central School
- Olmsted County set to tackle race and racism as a public health issue
- Sen. Klobuchar visits women-owned Pine Island brewery
- $5 million renovation to clear the way for Mayo Clinic employees to move to northwest Rochester
- Century makes a statement — in five grueling sets against Mayo
