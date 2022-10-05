We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Olmsted County set to tackle race and racism as a public health issue

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 05, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 5:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Candidate collage 4 (1).png
Local
Election 2022: Red Wing City Council
Candidates for Red Wing City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9041.JPG
Local
Three Lake City residents apply to serve in vacant city council seat
Council members will appoint one applicant to the board based on their anonymized applications and letters of interest.
October 05, 2022 02:15 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Untitled design (1).png
Business
With SMIF mentorship, Plainview business owner learns balance
Amanda Brees has been a pastoral counselor for nearly a decade and moved her business to the Plainview area over a year ago. Now with help from SMIF's Prosperity Initiative, she is finding a great balance between growing her business and her knowledge of her practices.
October 05, 2022 02:12 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester School Board approves preliminary tax levy increase of 4.7% for 2023
RPS Finance Director John Carlson said inflation was a driving force behind the increase.
October 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer