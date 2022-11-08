Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Office rejects call for election SWAT team
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Nov. 8:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Father Flanagan and his boys from Omaha will perform in Rochester
- Olmsted County Sheriff's Office rejects call for election SWAT team
- Pat Egan works to give new musicians a venue and stage
- Rochester woman charged with cutting man's genitals and punching cop
- Winona State football team, well stocked with area players, will play for NSIC division title
Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.
Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, was convicted of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor and was given one year of probation.
From a dinner show fundraiser to pictures with Santa, it will be a busy holiday season at the historic home in Austin.
Cristina Garza Hennessey, 50, of Rochester, is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident where she allegedly cut a man's genitals and punched a Rochester police officer.