Today's Headlines: One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester on Saturday
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Oct. 31:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Betty Lou Anderson is Rushford’s homecoming queen
- One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester on Saturday
- Living in a maternity care desert: Fillmore County residents confront barriers to prenatal, postpartum care
- For 13 years, Chatfield horse therapy provides support for clients
- Top seeded Mayo thumps past Century to reach third consecutive Section 1AAAAA championship
Living in a maternity care desert: Fillmore County residents confront barriers to prenatal, postpartum care
With no obstetric medical facilities or providers in the county, Fillmore County residents face cost, time and travel barriers when seeking maternity care. But area health systems and independent midwives are working to make that care more accessible to all.
Brianne Olson has been a client at H.O.P.E. Ranch for 13 years, and is a visual testimony for why equine-assisted therapy works.
Two of the five people taken by ambulance include children ages six and seven.
Smart-HR moved into offices in Suite 100 at 220 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester earlier this fall. The business moved into a space left by Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.’s move to the sixth floor of the Minnesota Biobusiness Center.