Today's Headlines: Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Oct. 6:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Lyle village marshal shot and killed
- Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
- Child care shortage in and around Rochester has cities searching for solutions
- Mayo malpractice lawsuit alleges patient brain injury after hospital gave too much medication
- 'We'd like to have 20 of him': Grizzlies Tschida racking up hits, wearing down opponents
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s in downtown Rochester will close for good this weekend. The owners say downtown has "never bounced back from COVID" and they will focus more on their other restaurants, which have recovered.
The Department of Natural Resources is holding a land auction in Rochester on Oct. 21, 2022, for a parcel in Houston County and another in Anoka County.
The $7.7 million project is expected to take three years to complete.
Installation is the final piece of Destination Medical Center's project that redesigned a portion of Peace Plaza.