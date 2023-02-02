Today's Headlines: Francisco’s shares authentic Caribbean dishes with Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Feb. 2:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Mayo Clinic does not intend to be a center for abortions
- Francisco’s shares authentic Caribbean dishes with Rochester
- Anti-abortion group puts Rep. Andy Smith, of Rochester, in the crosshairs of abortion debate
- Olmsted County Public Health encourages COVID boosters to fight rate increases
- Lake City’s Greg Berge thought his experiences could help others. 25 million views later, he was right
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Once staunchly opposed to abortion, Smith, a DFLer, says he has evolved on the issue.
For years Rochester lacked authentic Cuban and Jamaican Food. Francisco's broke into the restaurant scene eight years ago but has finally settled in as a sit-down restaurant across from Saint Marys.
Schedule includes a Sunday vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers.
The seat was vacant after the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson.