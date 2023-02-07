Rochester council hires team to identify community needs and develop plan for proposed facility tied to request to extend local sales tax.

Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.

Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's small community for more than two decades. Now, she's stepping into a new role as mayor.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.