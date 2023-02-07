Today's Headlines: Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Dr. Banting, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, to visit Mayo Clinic
- Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward
- Fountain's new mayor 'excited to serve the community'
- Decades later, Kenyon-Wanamingo raises curtain on one-act competition with existential performance
- Winona goalie faced 100 shots in a game, kept coming back for more
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's small community for more than two decades. Now, she's stepping into a new role as mayor.
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
Rochester council hires team to identify community needs and develop plan for proposed facility tied to request to extend local sales tax.