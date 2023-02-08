Today's Headlines: Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 8:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Frontier hires first woman commercial airline pilot
- Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million
- Rochester dog park proposal gets room to run
- Changes on the way for Rochester's most popular toy store
- Wrestling: Area coaches react to MSHSL's decision to drop a weight class for boys
The tasteful evening on April 29, 2023, includes bites from about 20 different restaurants with multicultural cuisine, tours of the Channel One warehouse and entertainment.
With the Night Market and her food blog, Tiffany Alexandria has helped show diverse food culture in Rochester
Tiffany Alexandria has only been living in Rochester for five years, but in that time she has launched herself into the city's restaurant scene to help promote minority owned businesses.
The budget cuts will impact multiple areas, including the reduction of 76 teaching positions.
In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.