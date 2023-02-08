99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 08, 2023 08:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 8:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
071421-channel-one-0489.jpg
Local
Channel One Food Bank welcoming community members to warehouse for April fundraising event
The tasteful evening on April 29, 2023, includes bites from about 20 different restaurants with multicultural cuisine, tours of the Channel One warehouse and entertainment.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tiffany Alexandria
Business
With the Night Market and her food blog, Tiffany Alexandria has helped show diverse food culture in Rochester
Tiffany Alexandria has only been living in Rochester for five years, but in that time she has launched herself into the city's restaurant scene to help promote minority owned businesses.
February 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_6754.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million
The budget cuts will impact multiple areas, including the reduction of 76 teaching positions.
February 08, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Viola road roundabout_00_00.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves easement for Century High School roundabout
In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.
February 07, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer