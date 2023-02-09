Today's Headlines: Violent crime in Rochester down 18% in 2022

For over 17 years Bubbles' Cafe in Adams has been serving up coffee with a smile for town locals.

The Chatfield School Board voted on Wednesday not to renew the contract for volleyball coach Molly Thomas due to allegations of unprofessional conduct over an extended period of time.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors recently announced that Kathleen Harrington will serve as the interim executive director in the wake of Holly Masek’s impending departure.

