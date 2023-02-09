Today's Headlines: Violent crime in Rochester down 18% in 2022
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Feb. 9:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Three downtown Austin businesses lost to fire
- Violent crime in Rochester down 18% in 2022
- Janet Heller serves her grandma's pies at Bubbles' Cafe in Adams in Mower County
- Kim Norton appreciates bipartisan message in State of the Union
- High School Girls Basketball Focus: Century comes up with a statement win
