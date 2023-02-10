Today's Headlines: As 'COVID cavities' subside, dentists encourage 'good daily habits' for children
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Feb. 10:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Rochester Quarterback Club names new Hall of Fame inductees
- As 'COVID cavities' subside, dentists encourage 'good daily habits' for children's dental health
- Oh, deer! Retired Rochester doctor helps deer recover from vehicle collision
- State Destination Medical Center funds will cover nearly half of $21 million Soldiers Field Park renovations
- 6 wrestlers to watch at this year's Section 1-2 girls wrestling tournament
State Destination Medical Center funds will cover nearly half of $21 million Soldiers Field Park renovations
DMC Corp. board approves full use of $10 million previously set aside for upgrades in city park.