"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.

There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.

The Post Bulletin sat down with Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller to talk about how law enforcement conducted the investigation into the death of Kimberly Robinson.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.