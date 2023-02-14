99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 14, 2023 08:31 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 14:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body
The Post Bulletin sat down with Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller to talk about how law enforcement conducted the investigation into the death of Kimberly Robinson.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Asked and Answered - James Aakre
Community
Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going
There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.
February 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_1759.jpg
Business
Carroll’s Corn kicks off celebration of 30 years in downtown Rochester
"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.
February 13, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson