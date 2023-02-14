Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 14:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Blizzard causes havoc
- Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body
- Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going
- 6 things to know about riverfront planning efforts for downtown Rochester
- Region 1 will enshrine 11 into Wrestling Hall of Fame
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Post Bulletin sat down with Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller to talk about how law enforcement conducted the investigation into the death of Kimberly Robinson.
There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.
"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.