Today's Headlines: 57 years into his career, award-winning Zumbrota veterinarian is 'still living my dream'
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Feb. 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: King Tut’s tomb opened
- 57 years into his career, an award-winning Zumbrota veterinarian is 'still living my dream'
- New Spanish immersion child care center to open in Rochester soon
- Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced to 19 days in jail for sexually assaulting teenager he taught
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rodrick steps up his scoring as he takes a step back
