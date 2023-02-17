Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools considers reworking athletic fields at new Dakota Middle School
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Feb. 17:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: No more homecoming queens at St. Cloud State
- Rochester Public Schools considers reworking athletic fields at newly-built Dakota Middle School
- Nordic skiers have plenty of happy trails in Rochester
- SETO Bakery sets up as a pop-up at Fiddlehead’s Miracle Mile location in Rochester
- To be the best, you have to play the best: Pine Island native Aaron Johnston has SDSU on a roll
