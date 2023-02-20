Today's Headlines: How Saint Mary's University's $25 million gift changes the narrative for this Catholic school
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Feb. 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Gertrude Kolander named Chatfield teacher of the year
- How Saint Mary's University's $25 million gift changes the narrative for this Catholic school
- Two Kings and a Queen adds a masculine touch to Rochester drag scene
- Woman rescued from house fire in Rochester Saturday night
- Boys hockey: Section 1AA features Mayo-JM rematch; Northfield is top seed in 1A
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT