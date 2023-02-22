Today's Headlines: How Gaelynn Lea's show at Rochester Civic Theatre will be different from other concerts
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Rochester John Marshall wins Section 1AAA wrestling title
- How Gaelynn Lea's show at the Rochester Civic Theatre will be different from other concerts
- K9 Sprinter gets every dog at their best running game across Rochester
- Rochester Catholic Schools sixth-grader wins Southeast Minnesota spelling bee, advances to nationals
- Vivica Bretton an ultimate leader for Lourdes girls basketball team
