Today's Headlines: Terry Timm reflects on 45 years at Rochester’s Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Feb. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Rochester Junior College students receive a talk on etiquette
- Terry Timm reflects on 45 years at Rochester’s Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe
- Oak Center General Store on its way back to business, an example of migration to rural
- Social-ICE returns to downtown Rochester despite Mother Nature's own ice
- Vlasaty brings the 'cool' factor to John Marshall hockey team
