Today's Headlines: Downtown recovery discussion set to start Monday
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Feb. 24:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Edward “Jerry” Johnston named outstanding lawman
- Downtown recovery discussion set to start Monday
- 'I had three careers: medicine, the Boy Scouts, and the Army'
- South Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in murder of Austin man
- Ron Giles has done it — 50 marathons in 50 states
