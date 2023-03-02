Today's Headlines: Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill
- Day in History: 1923: The charge of the Lewiston snow shovel brigade
- Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill: 'A really great reflection of compassion'
- Walz, DEED commissioner bring focus to Rochester workforce challenges
- Kellogg Middle School greatly reduces student offense recidivism through restoration program
- Century has lofty goals, high seeds at Class AA state swimming and diving meet
