Today's Headlines: A legislative proposal would give nurses more power to set staff levels
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team headed to state
- As disenchantment with nursing grows, a legislative proposal would give nurses more power to set staff levels
- 'It's been really meaningful': Kasson student designs logo for Rochester Pride
- Rochester council votes to censure member
- Mayo swimmer wouldn't mind joining brother in college ranks
