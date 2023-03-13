Today's Headlines: Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, March 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Barn dances are one cause of youth's downward path
- Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School's latest vending machine promotes literacy
- What features can you find in a $200,000 home in Rochester?
- Boys basketball: No. 1 Stewartville holds off rival Byron in Section 1AAA semifinal play
