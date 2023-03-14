Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Attorney explains how his office handles sex crime cases
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 14:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: On average, the Nelson Motor Company is selling 2.6 Fords per day
- Olmsted County Attorney explains how his office handles sex crime cases
- Four decades into his campaign, Lee Herold may see his dream come true: A new Minnesota state flag
- Rochester council censure causes conflict a week later
- Stewartville girls basketball team primed for first state appearance
