Today's Headlines: Kasson’s newest restaurant, Tammy’s Place, is the talk of the town
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, March 16:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Ground was broken for the construction of Digger’s Bar and Grill
- Kasson’s newest restaurant, Tammy’s Place, is the talk of the town
- Minnesota lawmakers propose bill to improve hospital charity care accessibility
- Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade amongst 4 castaways on Tribe Tika on 'Survivor'
- Top-seeded Stewartville boys on mission to earn first state tournament berth
