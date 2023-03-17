Today's Headlines: Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, March 17:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Preston basketball team wins Class A Region One championship
- Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022
- Study: Rochester boasts best ratio of primary care providers to patients in US
- Bombon is open and serving sweet treats in northeast Rochester
- A wrestler through and through: GMLOS' Diann Smith the inaugural PB Girls Wrestler of the Year
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT