Today's Headlines: Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022

By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:59 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, March 17:

Stories in this episode:

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
Growing cleaning service set to expand by launching a Rochester location
March 17, 2023 09:00 AM
By  Jeff Kiger
A four piece broasted chicken meal from Rooster's Too! Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
By  Theodore Tollefson
Man sentenced to over 4 years for Stewartville stabbing
March 16, 2023 03:50 PM
By  Mark Wasson
Random Rochesterite: Abbie Brown
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
By  Jennifer Koski
Meet the Post Bulletin's inaugural All-Area Girls Wrestling Team
March 17, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Alex VandenHouten
A wrestler through and through: GMLOS' Diann Smith the inaugural PB Girls Wrestler of the Year
March 17, 2023 05:00 AM
By  Alex VandenHouten
NJCAA women's basketball championships: RCTC shakes off slow start to advance to Friday's semifinals
March 17, 2023 12:05 AM
By  Alex VandenHouten