Today's Headlines: Next steps for Olmsted County transitional housing under review
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, March 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Lourdes basketball team wins Independent State Tournament
- Next steps for Olmsted County transitional housing under review
- Thaw music festival heats things up in downtown Rochester
- Preston teen shares respect for veterans with nationally honored VFW essay
- A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year
