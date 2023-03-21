Today's Headlines: In memory of her brother, Rochester teacher fights for all her students
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Bemidji wins state high school basketball championship
- In memory of her brother, Rochester teacher fights for all her students
- Rochester's first female surgeon reflects on her career
- Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure
- Spring Grove basketball team looks to complete unfinished business at state tournament
