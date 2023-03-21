99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Today's Headlines: In memory of her brother, Rochester teacher fights for all her students

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:28 AM

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 21:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
St. Charles Sixth Grade Students Ice Fishing
Local
'If you teach a man to fish': St. Charles uses grant funding to take students ice fishing
March 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
031423-DR-LINDA-CHAO-BUTTERFIELD-09260.jpg
Health
Rochester's first female surgeon reflects on her career
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_7048.JPG
Local
In memory of her brother, Rochester teacher fights for all her students
March 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure
March 20, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Cole Glazier
Prep
A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year
March 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
What a famous actor can show us about Rochester
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange