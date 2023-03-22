Today's Headlines: Rochester School Board moves forward with plan to ask voters for funding renewal
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Rockets upset Mounds View in state quarterfinal play
- Rochester School Board moves forward with plan to ask voters for funding renewal
- Olmsted County's flavored tobacco ban discussion will wait
- Olmsted Medical Center to show off its new rehabilitation center next week
- Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable a big believer in new Gophers hire Plitzuweit
